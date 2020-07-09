Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.36.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,548,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,757. The company has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

