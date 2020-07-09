Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 745.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.30. The stock had a trading volume of 244,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

