Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 10,401 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,001,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 10.1% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $121,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,666,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,692,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,276,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,548 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 4,508,874 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

