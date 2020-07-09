Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $174.43. The company had a trading volume of 126,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,657. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average is $178.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.