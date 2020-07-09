Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,178 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

VZ stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,363,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,859. The firm has a market cap of $227.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

