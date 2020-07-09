Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 1.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

