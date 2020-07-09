Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.69. 727,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,960,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.39. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.