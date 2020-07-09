CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Lifted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 135.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 327,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,766. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

