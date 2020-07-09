Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,500 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 15th total of 304,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,893 shares of company stock valued at $901,993 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.56. 29,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.