Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.74. 8,802,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,322,066. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

