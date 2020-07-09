Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stake Raised by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cirrus Logic makes up about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 35.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 90.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

CRUS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

