Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 731,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,094,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,736,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

