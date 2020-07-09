Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.81

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.81. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 2,668,915 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,128.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118,754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 161.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 79,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 140,351.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 178,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,354.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 174,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

