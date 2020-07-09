Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,689 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.0% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,621,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,157,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

