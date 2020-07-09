Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Shares Down 6.9%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.60, approximately 7,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 19,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.