CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.60. CompX International shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 2,065 shares changing hands.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CompX International by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CompX International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CompX International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CompX International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

