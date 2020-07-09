Connect Coin (XCON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $259.00

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Connect Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. Connect Coin has a market cap of $33,018.77 and approximately $259.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.47 or 0.01985884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00180594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00063923 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00115183 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connect Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

