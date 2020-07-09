Contango Income Generator (ASX:CIE) Shares Down 0.9%

Contango Income Generator Ltd (ASX:CIE) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.53 ($0.36) and last traded at A$0.53 ($0.36), 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.54 ($0.37).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%.

In other Contango Income Generator news, insider Mark Kerr acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.59 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$88,350.00 ($60,513.70).

Contango Income Generator Company Profile (ASX:CIE)

Contango Income Generator Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Contango Funds Management Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. It benchmarks its performance against ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. Contango Income Generator Limited was formed in August 2015 and is domiciled in Australia.

