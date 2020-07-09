CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CNVVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

