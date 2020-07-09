CrypticCoin Trading Down 42.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $446,539.11 and $5,128.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00606954 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00079085 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000717 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

