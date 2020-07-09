Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Plans $0.37 Annual Dividend

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.374 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th.

DANOY stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73.

DANOY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

