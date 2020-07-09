DAPS Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $452,307.00 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $452,307.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Bitbox, SWFT and txbit.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.04913389 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032416 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002052 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, STEX, SWFT, txbit.io and Bitmart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

