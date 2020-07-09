Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dare Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dare Bioscience.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dare Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,488. Dare Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

