DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Shares of DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $0.79. DavidsTea shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 8,447 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.94.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.