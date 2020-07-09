Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.27. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 569,444 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Denbury Resources by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55,484 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Denbury Resources by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Denbury Resources by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 247,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

