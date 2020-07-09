DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC)’s share price was down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.16 and last traded at $32.42, approximately 9,692,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 2,339,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.48.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile (NASDAQ:DEAC)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

