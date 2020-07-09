Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.11

Jul 9th, 2020

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 90500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17.

About Dynasty Gold (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

