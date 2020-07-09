Dynatronics’ (DYNT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 143.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DYNT. Aegis reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,540. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

