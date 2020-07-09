Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Stock Price Up 8%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST)’s stock price rose 8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 110,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

About Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

