Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Get Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.