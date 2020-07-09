Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.36. Endologix shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 127,947 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Endologix had a negative return on equity of 63.96% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELGX. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endologix in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Endologix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Endologix by 298.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Endologix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,366,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth acquired a new stake in Endologix in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

