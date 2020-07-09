EQT AB (publ)’s (EQBBF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2020

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQBBF stock remained flat at $$19.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit