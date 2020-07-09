EQT AB (publ)’s (EQBBF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQBBF stock remained flat at $$19.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73. EQT AB has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $19.96.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile

EQT AB is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

