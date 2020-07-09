Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0259 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Evedo has a market cap of $345,542.95 and $169,793.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Evedo has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,341,090 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

