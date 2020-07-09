Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.25.

RE stock traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.18. 162,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,698. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.77. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 289,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.