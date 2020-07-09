Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Trading Up 6.7%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.67, approximately 207 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVKIF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

