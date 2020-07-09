Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,809 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.58. 14,062,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,742,476. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.