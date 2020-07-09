Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 324,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,583,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,963,286 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,687,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,243,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.45.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

