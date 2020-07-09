Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded at Odeon Capital Group

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FMCC. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Federal Home Loan Mortgage from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock remained flat at $$2.09 on Thursday. 567,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,480. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

