Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal National Mortgage Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.74.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Shares of FNMA stock remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,373,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,297. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.