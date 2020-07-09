finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) Issues Earnings Results

finnCap Group (LON:FCAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

finnCap Group stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Thursday. finnCap Group has a 52 week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.33). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Get finnCap Group alerts:

In other finnCap Group news, insider Richard Charles Snow acquired 233,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £34,999.95 ($43,071.56). Also, insider Sam Smith sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($55,377.80).

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory, research, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale and investment activities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for finnCap Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for finnCap Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.