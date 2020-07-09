Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

FTS stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.30. 660,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$41.52 and a 52-week high of C$59.28. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$51.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.88.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.8849133 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

