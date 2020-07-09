FSA Group (ASX:FSA) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of FSA Group Ltd (ASX:FSA) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.88 ($0.60) and last traded at A$0.89 ($0.61), approximately 10,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.90 ($0.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.26.

FSA Group Company Profile (ASX:FSA)

FSA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of debt solutions and direct lending services to individuals in Australia. The company's Services segment offers debt agreement, personal insolvency agreement, bankruptcy, and easy debt management services. Its Consumer Lending segment is involved in the home loan lending and broking, and personal loan lending activities.

