GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA) Stock Price Down 3.6%

GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A (NYSE:GLOG.PA)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.80, approximately 5,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38.

GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A Company Profile (NYSE:GLOG.PA)

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Ltd Preferred Shares Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.