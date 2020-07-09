Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $0.62

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.62. Gevo shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 7,671,608 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on GEVO. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). Gevo had a negative net margin of 145.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gevo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.97% of Gevo worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

