Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $39,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. 6,493,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,262. The stock has a market cap of $301.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

