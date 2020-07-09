Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after buying an additional 65,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $80.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,081.11. 5,023,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,069.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,504.84 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,598.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,168.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.