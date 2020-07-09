Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.35. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 72,469 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.
About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.
See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.