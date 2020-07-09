Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.35. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 72,469 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Globalstar by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 449,633 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Globalstar by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,231,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,735,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 203,410 shares during the period.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

