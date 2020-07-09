Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.35. Globalstar shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 72,469 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globalstar by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 129,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Globalstar by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 449,633 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Globalstar by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,231,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 170,694 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globalstar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,735,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 203,410 shares during the period.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

