Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 429,283 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 90.59% and a negative net margin of 312.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

