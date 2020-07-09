Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.65

Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 275206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of $23.45 million and a P/E ratio of -39.38.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

