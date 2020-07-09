Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) Trading Down 0.8%

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) shares dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27, approximately 114,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 130,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

GUYFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Guyana Goldfields from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark lowered shares of Guyana Goldfields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

